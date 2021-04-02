With Amazon Prime, Netflix Disney+ and Now TV, we have been spoiled for choice when it comes to TV series and films of late.
But as lockdown restrictions begin to ease, people will still be on the hunt for new TV show and films to get them through the last few months.
Lucky for us, Amazon Prime has us covered. The streaming giant has released a whole host of new shows and movies coming in April.
Here is the full list:
April 1
- Click
- Dunkirk
- Elysium
- Ghostbusters
- Ghostbusters (1984)
- Goosebumps
- Sausage Party
- The Dissident
- The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
- The Mauritanian (Amazon Original)
April 5
- American Hustle
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
April 9
- Palm Springs (Amazon Exclusive)
- TV Series: THEM (Amazon Original)
April 12
- TV Series: Flashforward S1
- Sound of Metal (Amazon Original)
- The Other Boleyn Girl
April 15
- The Bodyguard
April 16
- Mile 22
April 23
- Shazam!
April 28
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Sh***** Me
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- London Has Fallen
- Olympus Has Fallen
April 29
- Crazy, Stupid, Love.
April 30
- Blades of Glory
- Love Fraud S1
- Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse (Amazon Original)
