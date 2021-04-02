Easter Bank Holiday weekend is here and when you've had your fill of barbecues and the sunny weather there is plenty on the box to keep you entertained.

The TV schedule may not be as jammed packed this year compared to previous years given the shortage of filming during the Covid pandemic.

Despite this, the nation's favourite channels and streaming sites are still offering some great dramas, documentaries and films to catch over the bank holiday weekend.

Here are some of the best things to watch this Easter Weekend in 2021.

FRIDAY 2 APRIL

The Sound of Music - BBC One - 5:45pm

Start the Easter weekend off right with Julie Andrews’ all-time classic musical, which follows trainee nun, Maria, helping out Christopher Plummer’s family, the Von Trapps.

Grayson’s Art Club - Channel 4 - 8:00pm

The final episode of season two. Grayson and Philippa Perry welcome illusionist Derren Brown, who talks about his love of painting. Comedian Alex Horne creates a unique response to the theme of the week - travel.

Colette - BBC Two - 10:00pm

The network premiere of Colette is on Friday evening. The film stars Keira Knightly as a 19th century author pushed by her husband to write novels under his name, but upon their success she fights to make her talents known.

SATURDAY 3 APRIL

Handel’s Messiah from English National Opera - BBC Two - 6:00pm

The ENO Chorus and Orchestra perform Handel’s Messiah in a special performance filmed at the London Coliseum. Celebrated soloists including countertenor Iestyn Davies, mezzo Christine Rice and soprano Nadine Benjamin, also feature.

Alan Carr’s Epic Game Show Celebrity Special - ITV - 8:30pm

Allan Carr returns with a celebrity special of his epic game show. The show hopes to bring a nostalgic fun feeling back to Saturday nights on ITV.

Freddie Mercury: A Life in Ten Pictures - BBC Two - 9:00pm

A journey through the Queen frontman's life through 10 defining photos, with their secrets revealed by those who were there, and those who knew Freddie Mercury best.

BlacKkKlansman - Channel 4 - 9:00pm

Spike Lee’s Oscar-w Winning film follows 1970’s police officer Ron Stallworth as he attempts to infiltrate the local Klu Klux Khan, with the assistance of a Jjewish cop.

Clarkson on TV - ITV - 9:35pm

Jeremy Clarkson’s take on Charlie Brooker’s TV Wipe returns on Saturday night. The former Top Gear present unpicks popular television events and unearths wonderful hidden gems, with an eye for detail and a rogue sense of humour.

SUNDAY 4 APRIL

Easter Day Eucharist - BBC One - 10:00am

The Most Rev Justin Welby shares his Easter message of hope and resurrection in a joyful celebration live from the stunning setting of Canterbury Cathedral.

Easter Parade - BBC Two - 1:00pm

A dancer abandoned by his usual partner trains a chorus girl as a replacement. The new pairing is a great success but, although he strives to keep their relationship strictly professional, he begins to fall head over heels in love with her. Stars Fred Astaire and Judy Garland.

The Boat Race - BBC One - 3:00pm

Clare Balding presents live coverage of the men's and women's University Boat Races between Oxford and Cambridge, relocated this year to the River Great Ouse in Cambridgeshire.

Easter from Kings - BBC Two - 7:00pm

Music and readings for Holy Week with the choristers of the Choir of King’s College, Cambridge and the King’s Singers, directed by Daniel Hyde.

Midsomer Murders - The Wolf Hunter of Little Worthy - ITV - Sunday 04 April 8:00pm

Midsomer Murders return for a two- hour Easter treat. A local photographer wins an urban myth competition with his creation of The Wolf Hunter, but unexpectedly gains a cult following.

Line of Duty - BBC One - 9:00pm

Season 6 of the hit BBC crime show continues with episode 3 of the series.