A GREEN-fingered Letterston Brownie has raised £200 for rescued hedgehogs by selling raspberry canes during lockdown.
Maggie Fisher decided to repot and sell on her family's excess raspberry canes during lockdown to raise money for Hedgely Hogspital and Pembrokeshire Hogspital.
The canes were advertised on Facebook as free to pick up in exchange for a donation. The response was incredible with keen gardeners snapping them up and helping Maggie raise hundreds of pounds.
Maggie will be giving £100 to Pembrokeshire Hogspital and another £100 to Hedgely Hogspital both of which are based in Pembrokeshire.
On top of this she has earnt her Brownie charity badge.
"We just wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone who has had raspberry canes," said her mum, Jo.
To find out more about Letterston Brownies visit www.girlguiding.org.uk/interested.