A man from Haverfordwest has been remanded on bail for harassment and assault charges.
35-year-old Steven James O’Sullivan, of Pen y Cwm, is charged with assaulting a woman sometime between Monday, March 8 and Thursday, March 11 and then again sometime between Wednesday, March 10 and Saturday, March 13.
O’Sullivan was further charged with breaching a protection of harassment order by making several telephone calls to a woman on Monday, March 15.
The accused denied all three charges at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, March 30.
He admitted a related charge of, on March 29, breaking a bail condition on March 16.
The two cases of assault are to be heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday, May 10 and the case of harassment is to be heard on Monday, April 12 at the same venue.
Comments are closed on this article.