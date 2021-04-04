A VILLAGE club is putting the lower Teifi Valley firmly on the cricket map as players eagerly look forward to a resumption of action after the long Covid-19 break.

Llechryd Cricket Club has come a long way from humble beginnings and at the end of this month embark on a campaign in Division One of the Pembrokeshire League, having won promotion at the end of the 2019 season but have since been forced to sit things out after the 2020 league season was scrapped.

Far from a negative outlook due to the pandemic interest has gone through the roof in the area with the ambitious Teifisiders set to field three teams for the first time in their 43-year-history.

As the villagers clinched promotion skipper and all-rounder John Curran led from the front with inspired performances.

It was the second time for the club to reach the top flight in Pembrokeshire, the first being in 1998 when led by all-rounder Steve Curran (John’s father).

Curran junior (24) will again be at the helm when Llechryd start the new season at Saundersfoot on Sunday, April 25 - Rhys Beard has been appointed vice-captain.

A big addition to the squad is all-rounder Dave Dunfee, who has vast experience in the South Wales League and the quickie is expected to be among the wickets for his new club.

The Second Xl will be under the leadership of opening batsman Ollie Roberts while Rob Manfield will captain the newly-formed third team.

Curran and Co and the Seconds, the latter competing in Division Four, will ply their trade at the impressive RDM Oval in Llechryd where there is a three-lane nets facility while the thirds are to play at Crymych in Division Five.

As well as the formation of a third team huge enthusiasm for the sport is borne out by a strong youth section which can boast around a hundred youngsters.

Llechryd early fixtures: Sunday, April 25: Division One – Saundersfoot (away); Division Four – Saundersfoot 2nds (home); Division Five – Hundleton 3rds (home). Saturday, May 1: Division One – Neyland (home); Division Four – Burton 2nds (away); Division Five: Cresselly 2nds (away).