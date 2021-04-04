A PEMBROKE Dock man has been charged with resisting police and obstructing a police constable in the course of his or her duty at Penally Camp near Tenby.
Darren Edmundson of Ferry Terrace, Waterloo was charged with committing the offence on September 21 last year.
The camp was the site of several protests, both for and against it housing asylum seekers, last September.
Edmundson, 30, was not present at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court when his case was heard on Tuesday, March 30 but his solicitor, Mike Kelleher, was.
No plea was entered, and the case was adjourned to April 13 for a plea hearing. This was in order for Edmundson to prove he has completed a Covid test.