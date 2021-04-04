Llanelli Magistrates issued a restraining order against 39-year-old Jamie Richards, of Tenby Road, St Clears, after he harassed a woman by sending her threatening and abusive text messages.
He admitted a charge under the Protection from Harassment Act when he appeared before the court on March 24. He was ordered not to approach or contact her by any means directly or indirectly or post anything online or on social media about her.
He was also fined £200 and must pay a victim surcharge of £34 and prosecution costs of £85.