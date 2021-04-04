Preseli MP Stephen Crabb has called on the Welsh Government to ‘get serious’ over the potential benefits of freeports in Pembrokeshire and in other key port communities across Wales.

The recent UK's government budget announced the locations of ports which would be granted freeport status across England.

One of these locations was Teeside, which has already seen General Electric announce £20m worth of investment and around 3,000 new jobs created in the area.

Focus has now shifted to where potential freeports could be located across Wales, and Crabb is keen to see one in Pembrokeshire.

He has argued that the Port of Milford Haven would be an ideal candidate for freeport status, helping drive investment and employment in the local area.

Welsh Government Ministers' co-operation is required for any new port across Wales to be granted freeport status.

Crabb however has argued that the Welsh Government have been slow to capitalise on the potential benefits of freeports.

Stephen Crabb MP said: “The Milford Haven estuary is an ideal location to create a freeport. Given the dynamic mix of industries, skills and opportunities on the Haven, freeport status could be the catalyst needed to boost the local economy as we recover from the pandemic and capitalise on post-Brexit opportunities.

“Welsh Government now need to get serious about the benefits of freeports and stop intentionally slowing down a policy that would boost economic activity.

“People want to see collaboration between Governments, not needless hold ups, and I will continue to highlight the Haven as an ideal location for freeport status.”

Crabb added: “With Pembrokeshire being included in the UK Government's new Levelling Up Fund and Community Renewal Fund, now is a perfect opportunity for a joined-up agenda between the County Council, Port Authority, National Park and others, to deliver new projects that can make a difference here in Pembrokeshire.”