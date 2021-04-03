VISITORS to Tenby, hoping to get up close with the town’s wandering walrus are being asked to give it space.
Concerns have recently been raised on social media that Tenby’s new celebrity may be in poor health.
Concerns have also been raised that people keen to see the charismatic aquatic mammal may be moving too close to the wild animal, who has recently taken up residence on the slipway of the town’s lifeboat station.
An RSPCA spokesman said: “We are not tracking the walrus, but if anyone is concerned he may be injured or appear unwell they can contact us on 0300 1234 999.
"We are aware that many people are interested, but the best thing for the walrus’s welfare is for him to be left alone so would urge people not to disturb him and to remain well away from him."
The walrus first popped up in Pembrokeshire on Saturday, March 20.
It has since been seen in Tenby many times, and it was also snapped trying to board a dinghy and a fishing boat.
The rare marine mammal recently astounded onlookers during its visit to the coast of County Kerry, and has been doing the same in south Pembrokeshire.
It is believed the walrus is a three-year-old female. It is thought, and certainly likely, the Pembrokeshire walrus is the same as the visitor to Ireland.
It has recently been co-opted to spread a serious message for visitors to the county.
