ST DAVIDS duo Jasmine Joyce and Lisa Neumann will both start for Wales in their Women's Six Nations Championship opener in France this weekend.

Bristol Bears winger Joyce, 25, and Sale Sharks winger Neumann, 27, are both former pupils of Ysgol Dewi Sant, and will line up in Warren Abrahams' starting XV in Vanne on Saturday (ko 8pm).

New head coach Abrahams has called on his team to carry their club form into the international stage, with Wales keen to show they have made strides since propping up the table last year.

They were emphatically beaten 50-0 when they welcomed France to Cardiff Arms Park, with the visitors crossing the line eight times, and they feel that they have a point to prove this weekend.

Abrahams has selected two uncapped players in the starting XV in Saracens tighthead prop Donna Rose and Sale scrum-half Jess Roberts, while Sale second row Teleri Wyn Davies will make her first start for Wales after previously coming on.

Exeter scrum-half Megan Davies, who has been called up to the Six Nations squad to replace the injured Keira Bevan, will also make her international debut, if she comes off the bench.

There are two positional changes, with Robyn Wilkins making her first Wales start at full back, having predominantly played at international level as a fly-half.

Robyn Lock is set to make her international bow at hooker, if she comes off the bench, having converted from the back row with her club Gloucester-Hartpury this season.

Meanwhile, experienced prop Caryl Thomas will win her first cap since March 2019, with Newport’s Cerys Hale among the replacements.

Abrahams said: “We’re excited to get on the pitch and show what we can do. The team is selected on form, following some impressive performances in the Allianz Premier 15s.

“Jess gives us a great platform to execute our game plan at scrum-half, while Donna and Teleri have really impressed for their clubs and in training too.

“We have had some disappointment in terms of injuries to the likes of Keira Bevan and Kayleigh Powell in the backs, but that also gives other players opportunities.

“Meg Davies has impressed with Exeter and is ready to take her opportunity. I’m sure full-back isn’t Robyn’s preferred position, but it’s something she’s prepared to do for the team.

“That is key – the team comes first. Whether you are starting, on the bench, or in the wider squad, every player knows what they need to do to ensure the team is in the best possible place for those 80 minutes.”

Abrahams says the two Welsh players in the GB Sevens set-up, Olympian Jasmine Joyce on the wing and vice-captain Hannah Jones in midfield, are raising the standards in the squad.

“It’s been great having those two back in the squad after the GB camps,” said the Wales head coach.

“You can see the other players are raising their game as a result of being around them, and they are demanding high standards of themselves and the environment.”

Wales Women: Robyn Wilkins (Worcester Warriors); Lisa Neumann (Sale Sharks), Hannah Jones (vice-captain, Gloucester-Hartpury), Kerin Lake (Gloucester-Hartpury), Jasmine Joyce (Bristol Bears); Elinor Snowsill (Bristol Bears), Jess Roberts (Sale Sharks); Caryl Thomas (Worcester Warriors), Kelsey Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury), Donna Rose (Saracens), Gwen Crabb (Gloucester-Hartpury), Teleri Wyn Davies (Sale Sharks), Georgia Evans (Saracens), Manon Johnes (Bristol Bears), Siwan Lillicrap (captain, Bristol Bears)

Replacements: Robyn Lock (Gloucester-Hartpury), Cara Hope (Gloucester-Hartpury), Cerys Hale (Gloucester-Hartpury), Bethan Dainton (Harlequins), Natalia John (Bristol Bears), Megan Davies (Exeter Chiefs), Gemma Rowland (Bristol Bears), Courtney Keight (Bristol Bears)

The 2021 tournament has a one-off format with teams in two pools who then face the nation in the corresponding position on finals day.

April 3: England v Scotland, France v Wales.

April 10: Italy v England, Wales v Ireland.

April 17: Ireland v France, Scotland v Italy.

April 24: Finals day