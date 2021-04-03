Customers are being warned over the possible health risk from products, including baby formula, they have bought froms major UK supermarkets including Asda, Tesco Sainsbury's, and Co-op.

Salmonella poisoning, food allergies and unapproved premises' are just some of the reasons behind a number of urgent product recalls across the UK.

We've rounded up the latest products to be recalled.

If you have bought any of the items mentioned below, you need to be aware of these possible health risks.

Nestle UK SMA Wysoy Infant Formula

Nestle UK is recalling SMA Wysoy Infant Formula because some cans have been found to contain pieces of blue plastic.

This product is unsafe to eat and presents a potential choking hazard to babies.

Product details:

SMA Wysoy Infant Formula

Pack size: 800g

Batch code: 923357651Z

Best before: 20 August 2021

Little Dish British Chicken & Veg Pie

Little Dish is recalling British Chicken & Veg Pie because it contains fish, which is not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to fish.

Product details:

Little Dish British Chicken & Veg Pie

Pack size:200g

Use by: 18 April 2021

Allergens: Fish

Birds Eye Chicken Burgers

Birds Eye is recalling Birds Eye 4 Chicken Burgers with Golden Wholegrain 200g, as some packs may contain pieces of red plastic. The possible presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat.

Product details:

Birds Eye 4 Chicken Burger with Golden Wholegrain

Pack size: 200g

Batch code: L1022 V U124, L1022 W U124, and L1022 X U124

Best before: April 2022

Dealicious Mealz Meat Seekh Kebab and Chicken Seekh Kebab

Dealicious Mealz is recalling Dealicious Mealz Meat Seekh Kebab and Chicken Seekh Kebab because the products have been produced in an unapproved premises.

Product details:

Dealicious Mealz Meat Seekh Kebab

Pack size: 1kg

Best before: All dates from 7 January 2021 to 24 February 2022

Dealicious Mealz Chicken Seekh Kebab

Pack size:1kg

Best before: All dates from 7 January 2021 to 24 February 2022

Danone recalls three yogurt products

Danone has taken the precautionary step of recalling three batches of yogurt products because they may contain pieces of metal.

Product details:

Light and Free Peach Passion Fruit Greek Style Yogurt

Pack size: 4 x 115g

Use by: 31 March 2021

Activia Vanilla 0% FAT – No added Sugar Yogurt

Pack size: 4 x 120g

Use by: 2 April 2021

Activia Intensely Creamy Raspberry Yogurt

Pack size: 4 x 110g

Use by: 31 March 2021

Co-op Irresistible Carrot Cake and Irresistible Coffee and Walnut Cake

Co-op is recalling Irresistible Carrot Cake and Irresistible Coffee and Walnut Cake because the products may contain pieces of glass. The possible presence of glass makes this product unsafe to eat.

Product details:

Co-op Irresistible Carrot Cake

Best before: 14 March 2021

Co-op Irresistible Coffee and Walnut Cake

Best before:20 March 2021

Lidl GB recalls Crownfield Wholegrain Wheat Bixies

Lidl GB is recalling Crownfield Wholegrain Wheat Bixies 36 as they may contain pieces of plastic. The possible presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat.

Product details:

Pack size: 720g

720g Best before: 10 January 2022, 11 January 2022, and 12 January 2022

Co-op British 12 Beef Meatballs

Co-op is recalling British 12 Beef Meatballs because the product may contain pieces of plastic. The possible presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat.

Product details:

Pack size: 350g

350g Use by: 05 March 2021

S.M. Pickles of Glastonbury

S.M. Pickles of Glastonbury is recalling several pickled products and vinegar mix because they may contain mustard which is not mentioned on the label. This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to mustard.

S.M. Pickles Pickled onions

Pack size: All types and sizes

Batch code: All batches

Best before: All dates up to and including 19 October 2021

Allergens: Mustard

S.M. Pickles Pickled eggs

Pack size: All types and sizes

Batch code: All batches

Best before: All dates up to and including 19 October 2021

Allergens: Mustard

S.M. Pickles Pickled shallots

Pack size: All types and sizes

Batch code: All batches

Best before: All dates up to and including 19 October 2021

Allergens: Mustard

S.M. Pickles Pickled beetroot

Pack size: All types and sizes

Batch code: All batches

Best before: All dates up to and including 19 October 2021

Allergens: Mustard

S.M. Pickles Pickled cabbage

Pack size: All types and sizes

Batch code: All batches

Best before: All dates up to and including 19 October 2021

Allergens: Mustard

S.M. Pickles Pickled walnuts

Pack size: All types and sizes

Batch code: All batches

Best before: All dates up to and including 19 October 2021

Allergens: Mustard

S.M. Pickles Vinegar mix

Pack size:All types and sizes

Batch code: All batches

Best before: All dates up to and including 19 October 2021

Allergens: Mustard

SFC Chicken products

SFC are recalling SFC Chicken Poppets and Take Home Boneless Bucket because Salmonella has been found in the products.

Product details:

SFC Chicken Poppets

Pack size: 190g

Batch code: L 15520 L 13720

Best before: 24 September 2021

SFC Chicken Poppets

Pack size: 190g

Batch code: L13720

Best before: 31 October 2021

SFC Chicken Poppets

Pack size: 190g

Batch code: PKW008A

Best before: 28 February 2022

SFC Chicken Poppets

Pack size: 190g

Batch code: PKW011A

Best before: 28 February 2022

SFC Take Home Boneless Bucket

Pack size: 650g

Batch code: L19720

Best before: 28 November 2021

Boots Multivitamins

Boots is recalling multivitamin supplements because they were incorrectly packaged. As a result, vitamin K is not present in the supplement and iron has been incorrectly added instead.

This affects multivitamins sold between 12 and 19 January 2021 only.

Product details:

Pack size: 180 tablets

Batch code: 1805 and 1806

Best before: end of November 2022

Birchwood XXL Pork Mince (Lidl)

Lidl GB is recalling Birchwood XXL Pork Mince (12% Fat) as it may contain pieces of plastic. The possible presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat.

Product details:

Pack size: 1kg

Use by: 13 February 2021

Patisserie Carrot Cake Muffin (Waitrose)

Waitrose is recalling Patisserie Carrot Cake Muffin 2S because it contains walnut (nuts) which is not mentioned on the label due to a labelling error.

Product details:

Best before: 05 February 2021

Allergens: Nuts (walnut)

Pasta Evangelists Fresh Basil Pesto

Pasta Evangelists is recalling Fresh Basil Pesto because it contains pistachio (nuts) which is not mentioned on the label making it a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy to pistachio.

The product is exclusively sold in Marks & Spencer.

Product details:

Pack size: 140 g

Use by: 03 February 2021

Allergens: Nuts (pistachio nut)

Chilled and frozen seafood products

A range of seafood products are being recalled by leading UK supermarkets amid salmonella concerns.

Sainsbury’s, Co-op, Asda and Waitrose are all recalling a variety of seafood products asking customers to return affected items to the shop where they were bought.

The Food Standards agency (FSA) has issued a warning, calling for several chilled and frozen products to be returned.

Sainsburys:

Sainsbury’s Mussels (chilled), pack size 150g, all best before date codes

Sainsbury’s Cockles (chilled), pack size 90g, all best before date codes

Sainsbury’s Seafood Selection (chilled), pack size 200g, all best before date codes

Sainsbury’s Cooked Mussels (frozen), pack size 300g, all best before date codes

Sainsbury’s Seafood Selection (frozen), pack size 300g, all best before date codes

Co-op:

Co-op Cooked Mussels (chilled), pack size 140g, all best before date codes

Co-op Cooked Seafood Selection (frozen), pack size 300g, all best before date codes

Asda:

Asda Seafood Selection (Mussels, Seafood Bites and King Prawns) (chilled), pack size 240g, best before dates: 22, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 January 2021

Asda Cooked Mussels (chilled), pack size 150g, best before dates: 22, 23, 24, 26, 26, 27 and 28 January 2021

Waitrose:

Waitrose Essential Frozen Seafood Selection (King Prawns, Mussels and Squid Rings) (frozen), pack size 250g, all best before dates up to and including the end of January 2022

Waitrose Essential Cooked Seafood Selection (Mussels, King Prawns and Squid) (chilled), pack size 200g, all use by dates from 20 December 2020 to 20 January 2021

Mars Petcare PEDIGREE UK dog food

Mars Petcare UK is recalling several of its dog food products because they may contain high levels of vitamin D which exceed the maximum permitted intake.

Product details:

CHAPPIE Complete Chicken & Wholegrain Dry Dog Food

Pack size: 3kg

Batch code: 045F9MIN05

Best before: 11 May 2022

PEDIGREE Mixer Adult Dry Dog Original

Pack size: 3kg

Batch code: 046E9MIN05 046F9MIN05 048A9MIN05

Best before: 12 February 2022 20 February 2022 22 February 2022

PEDIGREE Mixer Adult Dry Dog Food Original

Pack size: 10kg

Batch code: 046E9MIN08 047C9MIN08

Best before: 12 February 2022 17 February 2022

PEDIGREE Mixer Adult Dry Dog Food Original

Pack size: 10kg

Batch code: 046E9MIN08 047C9MIN08

Best before: 12 February 2022 17 February 2022

PEDIGREE Adult Complete Dry Dog Food with Chicken & Vegetables

Pack size: 12kg

Batch code: 046C9MIN08 046D9MIN08 046E9MIN08

Best before: 10 February 2022 11 February 2022 12 February 2022

PEDIGREE Adult Complete Dry Dog Food with Chicken & Vegetables

Pack size: 2.6kg

Batch code: 045F9MIN05 047A9MIN05

Best before: 06 February 2022 15 February 2022

Tesco recalls Tesco Finest Taleggio

Tesco is recalling Tesco Finest Taleggio 200g because it contains Listeria monocytogenes.

Product details:

Pack size: 200g

Batch code: all

Use by: 25 January 2021

Sainsbury’s recalls Plant Pioneers 6 Caramelised Onion Shroomdogs

Sainsbury’s is recalling Plant Pioneers 6 Caramelised Onion Shroomdogs because some packs of the affected date codes contain pieces of metal. The recall affects England, Wales and Scotland and the presence of metal makes this product unsafe to eat.

Product details:

Pack size: 300g

Use by: 06 January 2021 and 07 January 2021

Premier Selection Sweets recalls The Premier Selection Choc Nibs

Premier Selection Sweets is recalling The Premier Selection Choc Nibs, an assortment of chocolate, toffee and biscuit pieces because of a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy to hazelnuts.

Product details:

Pack size: All pack sizes

Best before: All dates up to and including 17 December 2021

Allergens: Nuts (hazelnut)

Tesco Finest Belgian Dark Chocolate Brazil Nuts

Tesco is recalling a batch of Tesco Finest Festive Belgian Dark Chocolate Brazil Nuts.

The product has been incorrectly packed with Tesco Finest Festive Fruit and Nut Selection which contains sulphur dioxide that is not mentioned on the label making it a possible health risk.

Product details:

Pack size: 225g

Batch code: L0075004

Best before: End: May 2021

Allergens: Sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites

Achachi Jelly Cups

Yekta Foods is recalling Achachi Jelly Cups because the products contain carrageenan which is not permitted as an ingredient in jelly confectionery products.

The reason for this is it represents a potential choking hazard. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are sellin the product.

If you have bought the jelly cups individually then it will not include a batch code number or best before date.

Product details:

Pack size: 240 x 12g (Box) and 12g Single Jelly Cup

Batch code: All

Best before: All date codes

Nudie Snacks Salted Caramel Brownie Protein Balls

Buchanan Distribution Ltd is recalling Nudie Snacks Salted Caramel Brownie Protein Balls because they contain milk that is not listed on the label.

The product may be a possible health risk to consumers with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Product details:

Pack size: 42g

Batch code: SCL02

Best before: January 2021

Allergens: Milk

Red Hen Frozen Chicken products

Lidl has issued an urgent recall of its chicken products because salmonella contamination has been found in some of it’s the products in a batch.

Lidl said: "If you have bought any of the above products we advise you not to eat them."

"Instead, if you are already making an essential trip to a Lidl GB store you can return the item for a full refund, with or without a receipt.

Product details:

Red Hen Breaded Chicken Nuggets

Pack size: 450g

Best before: End: February 2022

Red Hen Southern Fried Chicken Pops

Pack size: 210g

Best before: 05 February 2022

Horseradish Relish

Windmill Organics is recalling Biona Organic Horseradish Relish because it contains mustard which is not mentioned on the label. Some jars have been incorrectly filled with Horseradish Mustard. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to mustard.

Product details:

Biona Organic Horseradish Relish

Pack size: 125ml

Batch code: 83

Best before: 15 May 2021

Allergens: Mustard

Frozen raw dog food

Happy Hounds Wales Ltd is taking the precautionary step of recalling a number of raw dog food products because they may contain salmonella.

Customers who bought the affected products through the delivery service will be contacted. No other batch numbers are affected by this product recall.

Check if you have bought the affected batch of the Beef Products detailed above with the corresponding batch number and Return the products to happy hounds or shop for a full refund.

Beef Kidney 1kg Batch 962 Lamb and Beef 1kg sleeve Batch 962-966 chicken and beef 1kg sleeve Batch 1344-962 diced heart 1.5kg batch 962 whole heart batch 962.

Various roasted coffee beans

Various roasted coffee beans covered in dark chocolate products have been recalled because they contain almonds (nuts) which are not mentioned on the label.

The affected products have been sold by a number of small retailers. A list of retailers and the products affected by this recall can be found in the attached consumer notice.

A full list of retailers selling the pruducts affected can be found here.

Plant Based Loaded Potato Skins

Asda have recalled a single date code of Plant Based Loaded Potato Skins because the product contains milk which is not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents. The product has passed its ‘use by’ date, however it is suitable for home freezing.

Product details:

Name: Asda Plant Based Loaded Potato Skins

Pack size: 262g

Use by: November 12, 2020

Allergens: Milk

16 Spicy Chorizo Slices

Tesco has recalled its 16 Spicy Chorizo Slices 80g because the product contains Listeria monocytogenes.

Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.

Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.

Product details:

Name: Tesco 16 Spicy Chorizo Slices

Pack size: 80g

Use by: December 19, 2020

Non-alcoholic Guinness Draught 0.0%

Diageo Great Britain have recalled Guinness Draught 0.0%, (non-alcoholic), due to the possible presence of mould in the products.

Product details:

Name: Guinness Draught 0.0%

Pack size: 440ml Can 6x4 pk

Best before: 09 August 2021, 17 August 2021, 24 August 2021

Aptamil Multigrain Banana and Berry Cereal 7+ months

Nutricia is recalling Aptamil Multigrain Banana and Berry Cereal 7+ months because it may contain small pieces of blue plastic. The presence of plastic makes the product unsafe to eat.

Product details:

Name: Aptamil Multigrain Banana and Berry cereal 7+ months

Pack size: 200g

Best before: 07 July 2021

What’s Cooking? Lighter for You Meatballs

Lidl GB is recalling What’s Cooking? Lighter for You Meatballs with Pasta and Spinach because a packaging error has occurred.

Some packets labelled as ‘Lighter for You Meatballs with Pasta and Spinach may contain chicken and mushroom pasta which contains milk not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Product details:

Name: What’s Cooking? Lighter for You Meatballs with Pasta and Spinach

Pack size: 550g

Best before: 05 January 2022

Allergens: Milk

Twix Ice-Cream Bars

Iceland have recalled Twix Barres Glacées (Twix Ice-Cream Bars) because they contain milk, wheat (gluten) and soya which are not mentioned in English on the label.

They may contain almonds and hazelnuts (nuts) and peanuts. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to almonds or hazelnuts, nuts, and/or peanuts, and/or soya, and/or an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten and milk or milk constituents.

Product details:

Product name: Twix Barres Glacées (Twix Ice-Cream Bars)

Pack size: 18

Best before: June 30, 2021

Allergens: Gluten (wheat), Milk, Nuts (almond, hazelnut), Peanuts, Soya

Organic Cypriot Halloumi

Waitrose & Partners have recalled Waitrose Duchy Organic Cypriot Halloumi because it contains milk which is not mentioned in English on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Product details:

Name: Waitrose Duchy Organic Cypriot Halloumi

Pack size: 225g

Batch code: BIO B0530A-3 CY0063

Best before: 31 May 2021

Allergens: Milk

Cooked Mussels

Sainsbury’s have recalled their frozen by Sainsbury’s Cooked Mussels because Salmonella has been found in some of the products in this batch.

Product details:

Name: by Sainsbury’s Cooked Mussels (frozen)

Pack size: 300g

Batch code: 2653152

Best before: 08 September 2021

Simply Mature White Cheddar

Lidl GB is recalling Simply Mature White Cheddar as it may contain pieces of plastic. The possible presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat.

Product details:

Name: Simply Mature White Cheddar

Pack size: 900g

Best before: December 26, 2020

Milk Chocolate

Waitrose & Partners is recalling Waitrose No.1 Dominican Republic Milk Chocolate 49% because some products contain almonds, hazelnuts (nuts) and soya which are not mentioned on the label.

Due to a packaging error, some products contain Waitrose No.1 Orange & Almond Chocolate instead.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to almonds, hazelnuts (nuts) and/or soya.

Product details: