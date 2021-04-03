Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price is today, April 3, visiting Caffi Llew in Tenby, owned by Barry Llewelyn, former Wales and Lions player to promote the Tourism Academy.
He is visiting alongside Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire / Mid and West regional candidate Cefin Campbell, and Tenby councillor Mike Williams.
Adam Price, leader of Plaid Cymru has said Plaid will create a national academy for the Welsh tourism sector in its newly created ‘Arfor’ western coastal region, should it be elected to form the next government in May.
