There were nine new cases of coronavirus recorded in Hywel Dda according to today’s figures (Saturday, April 3).

Public Health Wales data shows three new cases in Carmarthenshire, four in Pembrokeshire and two in Ceredigion.

Across Wales, 95 new cases have been confirmed and two new suspected Covid-19 deaths have been reported.

The total number of cases in Wales is now 209,625; with 5,511 deaths.

Two new deaths were recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total standing at 475 throughout the pandemic.

The total number of cases across the three counties is now 15,873 – 10,694 in Carmarthenshire, 3,422 in Pembrokeshire and 1,757 in Ceredigion.

There have been 11,410 tests carried out since the last report.

Across Wales, 1,472,643 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 463,445 a second dose.

In Hywel Dda 224,309 vaccinations have been given across the three counties up until March 31, 21,035 in the last seven days.

In Carmarthenshire 86,294 first doses have been given and 17,112 second doses, in Pembrokeshire its 60,472 first doses and 12, 397 while in Ceredigion 33,217 first doses have been given and 7,812 second.

Similar to Christmas, PHW will not publish coronavirus data or a daily statement on Good Friday (April 2) or Easter Sunday (April 4).

Dr Chris Williams, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said:

“Mirroring arrangements at Christmas time, we did not publish Coronavirus data on our dashboard on Good Friday (2 April), and we will not be publishing any on Easter Sunday (4 April). It is therefore likely that the reported case numbers produced on Monday 5 and Tuesday 6 April 2021 will be around double the usual 24-hour figure.

“The Welsh Government has announced a series of measures over the coming months which will take Wales into Alert Level 3 by 17 May, subject to public health conditions remaining favourable.

“On 12 April, all children will return to face to face education, all post-16 learners will return to further education, and training centres and university campuses will be able to open for blended face to face learning for all students.

“On the same day, all remaining shops can reopen, and all close contact services including mobile services can resume.

“In addition, travel restrictions on travelling into and out of Wales will be lifted. However, restrictions on travel to countries outside the Common Travel Area without a reasonable excuse, remain in place.

“Also on 12 April, viewings at wedding venues can resume by appointment, and outdoor canvassing for elections can begin.

“This slight easing of Covid lockdown rules is encouraging, however while the number of cases is declining overall, there are still several areas which have significantly higher rates.

“Over the Easter weekend we remind the general public that that Coronavirus has not gone away, and that there is still a large number of people who have not been vaccinated. It is therefore vital that we all maintain constant vigilance, by keeping 2m apart from people that you don’t live with, practising hand hygiene, and wearing a mask in indoor environments.

“Welsh Government restrictions state that you should not go into any other household or mix indoors with other people who you don’t live with.

“If you are contacted by your local TTP team then it is important that you are truthful with them about where you have been and who you have met. They are not there to judge, they are there to help prevent ongoing transmission of the virus and to protect the community.

“If you are asked to self-isolate by your local TTP team then please ensure that you do so for the full ten days – this will help break any chains of transmission.

“We encourage everyone, whatever their background, social demographic and ethnicity, to have the vaccine when they are offered it.

“We need your continued support to control the spread of Coronavirus, so please do not send your child to school if they are unwell, even if you are not sure if they have Coronavirus. Please continue to work from home if at all possible.

“When you take your child to school, always keep your distance from other parents, wear a face covering, and don’t stay around and chat. Please don’t invite other children or their parents to your home to play or stay indoors, even if they are in the same bubble at school. We need to continue to limit the numbers of people we meet socially to minimise spread of the virus. Currently a maximum of four people from two households living locally can meet outdoors, including in private gardens.

“Make sure your child understands the importance of washing their hands regularly.

“Coronavirus cases by variant in Wales are reported on the UK Government website. The dominant strain in Wales is the Kent variant, and there is currently no evidence of widespread community transmission of other Variants of Concern in Wales.

“Restrictions on UK and international travel remain in place. More information on current travel guidance is available on the Welsh Government website. “If you or a member of your household develop a cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell, you must self-isolate immediately and book a free Coronavirus test, either by calling 119 or by visiting www.gov.wales/getting-tested-coronavirus-covid-19. Please check your local health board’s website to see if there are additional symptoms that require a test.”