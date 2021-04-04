HAVERFORDWEST County fell at the final hurdle in their race for a top six spot in the Cymru Premier, with the Bluebirds going down 2-0 away at Penybont.

Wayne Jones' side needed to take all three points on the day, and also rely on Caernarfon Town losing – but it wasn't to be at a sunny SDM Glass Stadium.

Whilst Caernarfon lost 4-1 at The New Saints, goals from Sam Snaith and Mael Davies ultimately denied Haverfordwest in their final first phase fixture.

Their ninth defeat from 22 league matches meant Haverfordwest finished just three points adrift of sixth-placed rivals Caernarfon in the final analysis.

Despite the absence of key players in club skipper Sean Pemberton, and recent recruit Jazz Richards, the Bluebirds went into the game with confidence.

Kostya Georgievsky headed an early effort wide for the hosts, and Alaric Jones and Scott Tancock both made some timely challenges for the visitors.

The Bluebirds, however, kept their focus and grew into the game as the first half progressed, with Fawcett proving to be their major threat up front.

When Dan Summerfield clipped a ball over the defence, Danny Williams headed down and Ben Fawcett's volley forced a save from Ashley Morris.

Visiting keeper Matt Turner, however, was then forced off a few minutes later, after a clash with Kane Owen, and was replaced by Wojciech Gajda.

Then, in the resulting injury time, Penybont made the breakthrough as Kane Owen sent in a corner that was headed home by Snaith for an interval lead.

The Bluebirds made a lively start to the second half, with Fawcett racing through on goal – but just as he was about to pull the trigger he was blocked.

A smart stop from Gajda denied a Snaith bicycle kick - but it became 2-0 when Mael Davies drove home a low effort from the edge of the penalty box.

Wayne Jones' men rallied, but the home defence held firm, and Haverfordwest missed out a place in the Championship Conference at their first attempt.

The second phase of their season starts with a trip to face Cefn Druids on Saturday (April 10) before then hosting Aberystwyth the following Tuesday.

PENYBONT: Ashley Morris: Daniel Jefferies; Matthew Harries; Oliver Dalton: Matthew Davies; Lewis Harling; Nathan Wood; Ashley Evans; Kane Owens: Sam Snaith; Kostya Georgievsky.

Subs: R. Wilson; B. Borge; L. Charlton; M. Jones-Thomas; C Davies; I Yakubu; R Stevens.

HAVERFORDWEST: Matthew Turner (Wojciech Gajda 28 mins): Daniel Summerfield; Scott Tancock; Alaric Jones; Trystan Jones (Marcus Griffiths 55 mins); Cameron Keetch: Elliott Scotcher (Captain), Corey Shephard; Kieran Lewis (Kurtis Rees 75 mins): Danny Williams: Ben Fawcett. Sub: Nicky Palmer.