Monitoring your well-being can now be done through the new self-help app 'connect to well-being', which was launched on April 1.

Funded by the Welsh Government's Transformation fund, the app allows users to self-assess their wellbeing in six key areas, then provides feedback on how to improve them. They include Feeling okay, Making use of what I’ve got, Having the right help, Being part of something, Doing things that matter to me and Looking after myself.

Once you complete your assessment you will receive tips for improving your wellbeing, options to set yourself individual goals, and more advice. Access to further well-being related resources will also be given.

Assessments can be repeated regularly, and developers of the app urge users to do so, saying: " As our wellbeing changes in response to different events and circumstances re-assessing your wellbeing regularly will help you to focus on key aspects that may be affected differently at different times."

Speaking about the app, West Wales Regional Partnership Board Chairwoman Judith Hardisty said: “It helps individuals to build better habits that will lead to real, sustained change. This app is an incredibly valuable tool that will be of much benefit to individuals across south west Wales and I would encourage people to explore its potential in enhancing their overall wellbeing and tracking their journey and progress.”

Regional partners said they will continue to work together to regularly update the app with the latest information or support services available within each locality.

The Connect to Wellbeing app forms part of the Healthier West Wales programme, overseen by the Regional Partnership Board which brings together Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire County Councils, Hywel Dda University Health Board, County Voluntary Services Councils for the three counties, the independent sector and users and carers. The Healthier West Wales programme is funded through the Welsh Government’s Transformation Fund.