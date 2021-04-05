A PLEA has been made to give Tenby’s wandering walrus space after ‘shocking’ images of ‘selfish’ sightseers crowding it were sent to the Western Telegraph.

The walrus first popped up in Pembrokeshire on Saturday, March 20.

It has since been seen in Tenby many times, taking up residence at the town's lifeboat station slipway, and it was also snapped trying to board a dinghy and a fishing boat.

Reports have been received that personal watercraft, surfers and paddleboarders have been disturbing it.

A Western Telegraph reader, who wished to remain anonymous, sent us this picture, saying: “It's shocking to see this degree of irresponsible selfishness, just for the sake of a few photos on their phone cameras.

“I suggest to the passengers involved, that if they want to take photos of wildlife, they should buy themselves decent cameras and keep a respectful distance from their subjects."

A joint statement was issued by the RSPCA, Tenby Harbour Master Chris Salisbury, Welsh Marine Life Rescue, Tenby Lifeboat Coxswain Phil John, British Divers Marine Life Rescue, Natural Resources Wales, and CSIP Marine Environmental Monitoring over the weekend.

“We understand it’s exciting and unusual to have the walrus take up a temporary residence in Tenby, and that over the Bank Holiday weekend many people may wish to visit the area in the hope of catching a glimpse of him.

“However, it’s in his best interests to be left alone as much as possible, so we’re asking people to remember he is a wild animal and avoid the temptation to get near to him and disturb him.

“We’re really concerned to hear reports that some people have tried to get close to him by using personal watercraft or paddle and surf boards - this really isn’t in his best interest and we urge people to act responsibly this weekend and if they find themselves in the area, to enjoy him from a distance.”

The rare marine mammal recently astounded onlookers during its visit to the coast of County Kerry, and has been doing the same in south Pembrokeshire.

It is believed the walrus is a three-year-old female. It is thought, and certainly likely, the Pembrokeshire walrus is the same as the visitor to Ireland.

It has recently been co-opted to spread a serious message for visitors to the county.

The walrus also featured in an April 1 April Fools spoof in the Western Telegraph. Did you fall for it?