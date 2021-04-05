A yellow weather warning has been issued for west Wales, including Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion between 10pm tonight, April 5, and 10am tomorrow, April 6.
Wintry showers persisting through the night onwards into Tuesday morning accompanied by windy conditions will lead to patchy accumulations of 2 to 4 cm snow in some places, mainly inland and on hills, the Met Office has said.
It has warned some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services, with the potential of some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, and probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.