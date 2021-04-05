THERE were 58 new cases of coronavirus recorded across the Hywel Dda health board area in the past week - and the public is being warned against complacency, despite the roll-out of vaccines.
Public Health Wales data showed there were 23 new cases in Pembrokeshire, 9 in Ceredigion and 26 in Carmarthenshire, with two deaths sadly reported in the region in the past week – it takes the total number of deaths in the Hywel Dda health board area to 475.
The total number of cases across the three counties, as of April 5, is now 15,887; 3,425 in Pembrokeshire, 10,678 in Carmarthenshire, and 1,749 in Ceredigion.
Pembrokeshire has seen 23 extra cases in the last week, compared to 26 extra the week before, and neighbouring Ceredigion nine, compared to four.
The total number of cases in Wales on Monday was 209,816; with 5,519 deaths.
In the Hywel Dda health board area, some 224,309 vaccinations have been given across the three counties up until March 31, including 21,035 in the last seven days.
In Ceredigion some 33,217 first doses have been administered and 7,812 second jabs, in Carmarthenshire it is 86,294 first doses and 17,112 second doses, and in Pembrokeshire it is 60,472 first doses, 12,397 second doses.
