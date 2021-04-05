With the bank holiday weekend and good weather coming together, Neyland enjoyed a busy few days.
Brunel Quay specifically was an area of interest, with many locals and visitors being spotted walking around and enjoying the weather along with the views.
Mayor of Neyland Simon Hancock said: "(The long weekend was) comparable to a May Bank Holiday.
"All the car parks were full with a mix of visitors and local residents making good use of the Brunel Heritage trail and Westfield Nature Reserve.
"It would obviously have been even busier if the English travel restrictions had not been in place."