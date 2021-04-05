Pegasus Ambulance Service are providing first aid training across local communities, including Milford Haven.
The service is open for all with an interest in learning first aid to join, which includes free CPR training.
A Pegasus Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We believe that everyone should have access to first aid training, that everyone no matter their age is able to learn at the the basics.
"You are never to young or to old to learn first aid and you never know when you may need to use it. We believe it really is an essential and life skill."
If you are interested in joining a course, then contact Pegasus Ambulance Service on 07425 128413.
Alternatively, you can visit their website: www.pegasusambulanceservice.com.