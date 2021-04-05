Those wanting to find community spirit in Pembrokeshire are being urged to join the charity Fan group.

Fan stands for friends and neighbours, and it is a charity that aims to create a space where neighbours and friends both locally and globally can meet, talk and listen to each other freely.

A representative for the groups said: "they are particularly helpful for those wanting to learn English or who already speak it but would like to improve. Anyone is welcome to come to a Fan group and make new friends, whether you are a local or from the other side of the world."

Pre Covid-19 this organisation was meeting up weekly in person at its base in Cardiff, but since then their group has expanded from Cardiff into Bridgend, Barry, Swansea, Newport, Usk and now west Wales.

Since the pandemic the groups have met weekly in different groups using the video chatting site Zoom.

Some members have said: "I come to Fan to meet people of different nationalities and interests”

“The variety of people who come to the group mean we get a broad insight into people’s lives and cultures, which has enlightened my views”

“It’s a highlight of my week I really look forward to coming!"

All of these groups can be contacted through their website

The west Wales Fan group meets on Tuesdays at 3pm.

For further details please check the website: www.TheFanCharity.org Give the Facebook page a 'like' to keep up to date with what’s happening in local groups http://www.Facebook.com/TheFanCharity.

For more information and the Zoom link for West Wales Fan group contact Philippa on 07938978397 or email Philippa.fan @gmail.com