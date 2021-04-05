Dezza’s Cabin put on a toy hunt for children across Pembrokeshire during Easter Sunday.

350 toys were cleaned up, sealed in bags and hidden with a little note inside in town and village parks across Pembrokeshire.

The toys came with notes that said, “Congratulations you’ve found me!” and gave an address for the children to contact Dezza’s Cabin with their new found prizes.

A vast amount of teddys and cuddly toys were donated and made ready for the Easter hunt.

The event hit towns including Pembroke, Milford Haven, Haverfordwest and Tenby.

The hunt also went to Pennar and Kilgetty.

There was a grand prize of a “Mr Tumble bag” hidden with a toy and a £15 voucher in it found by 2-year-old Finly Brown of Pembroke.

Event organiser Kristina Wray said since the event Dezza’s Cabin has received lots of calls from kids wondering what to do with the surprise gifts.

She wanted to thank volunteers for hiding the toys across the parks.

Volunteers who helped out included Claire, Tom, Gabrielle, Bernard, Micha, Anna and Atlanta.

Kristina said: “I want to say thanks to the community and volunteers because if it wasn’t for them we wouldn’t be able to do it so many thanks to them for supporting us.

“The event was amazing. We were getting phone calls off children saying ‘what should we do with this?’ and we said take it home and enjoy it.”

Dezza's Cabin is a community charity based in Pembrokeshire.

It was set up after the death of 14-year-old Derek Brundrett who took his own life in 2013.

The charity strives to help and support people in all sorts of distressing situations including homelessness and alcohol and substance abuse. It also offers benefits and social services advice.

If you found a toy and want to get in touch with Dezza’s Cabin's Facebook page or dezzascabinsupport.co.uk.