After conducting speed checks in Upper Lamphey Road, Pembroke on Monday police reported various drivers for speeding and other offences.
Two drivers were caught speeding in excess of 40mph in a 30mph zone, and another vehicle was seized for having no insurance and the driver being reported.
Recently, the Dyfed-Powys police force was given funds to buy up to 10 speed measuring devices, which were issued to Community Speed Watch (CSW) teams across the force.
The Community Speed Watch teams are made up of local volunteers supported by the police force, who monitor speeds of vehicles in their villages and towns. The aim is to refer drivers to the police and educate them instead of prosecuting them.