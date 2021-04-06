Chocolate lovers in The Green, Pembroke were treated to free chocolates courtesy of Sharon Clague, and her daughter Gracie on Sunday.
Disguised as an Easter bunny, and chick the pair gifted around 40 children with all sorts of chocolates.
Sharon said: "It was my daughter Gracie's idea to make kids smile because they must have had enough of being locked down and not being able to go anywhere."
As well as it being Easter Sunday, it was also Tracy Thomas' birthday. Tracy is a close friend of Sharon, and before starting the few hours of donating chocolate Sharon delivered her a birthday gift too.
Sharon said that all social distancing rules were observed, and added that didn't mind dressing up and looking silly to put a smile on people's faces.