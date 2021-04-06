The constituency of Preseli Pembrokeshire is included in a climate hustings for Senedd candidates of the Mid and West Wales regional list.

The hustings will be held on-line during the evening of Monday April 19 and will be open to all.

The climate hustings is an opportunity to learn the climate and environmental policies of the parties involved through this question-and-answer session.

After a brief introduction, small groups will be set up to work out the questions they wish to ask the candidates. The groups will then return to the main room and the hustings will proceed in the usual manner, except that candidates are allocated only one minute to answer each question. This ensures that the candidates remain very focused on the question.

The Mid and West Wales Regional List of hustings covers eight constituencies from relatively industrial Llanelli in the south to rural Dwyfor Meirionnyd covering the Llyn Peninsula in the north with Brecon and Radnorshire and Montgomeryshire in the east.

The event is being organised by Extinction Rebellion Cardigan and already has backing, including from the Diocese of St.Davids, Egni Co-op, Transition Bro Gwaun, Divest Dyfed, Carmarthenshire Energy, Eco Dewi, Pembrokeshire Friends of the Earth and the Welsh Centre for International Affairs.

Jim Bowen, who chaired the 2019 hustings and will chair this online version, said: “This process proved to be really popular with both candidates and the public when we used it at a hustings for the Ceredigion candidates before the General Election in December 2019.”

Philippa Gibson, spokesperson for Cardigan XR, said: “We hope that the public will embrace this opportunity to get familiar with the candidates and the climate and environmental policies that they and their parties are proposing.”

The last date to register to vote if you have not already done so, is 11.59pm on Monday April 19.

For more information or questions about the Climate Hustings, including the link to register please go to https://www.facebook.com/events/2881703292156319/.

The direct booking link is http://tinyurl.com/climatehustingsbooking.