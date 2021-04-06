Major UK supermarkets and brands are urgently recalling a range of products over possible health risks from products they may have recently bought.

Salmonella poisoning and potential choking hazards are among the concerns leading to urgent product recalls across the UK from stores including Asda and Morrisons, as well as an infant formula from Nestlé.

We've rounded up the latest products to be recalled.

If you have bought any of the items mentioned below, you need to be aware of these possible health risks.

Asda recall

Asda is recalling its Asda 2 Original Chicken Chargrills because the presence of salmonella has been found in the product.

The affected batch that has been recalled is the 170g pack size, with a batch code of 31120953, and a best before date of 5 September 2022.

Asda says that no other date code or Asda brand products are affected by this issue.

You are advised not to consume the product and instead return it to your nearest store for a full refund. You do not need to have your receipt.

You can contact the Asda customer service line on 0800 952 0101.

What are the symptoms of salmonella?





The Food Standards Agency (FSA) states that anyone concerned about salmonella symptoms should contact their GP or out of hours service in the first instance.

The NHS says that the time taken between contracting salmonella and becoming ill is between six hours and three days, but it can be longer. Often, it is within 12 to 36 hours.

Symptoms include:

Loose stools (usually without blood or mucous)

Abdominal (stomach) pain

Fever, headache

Nausea and/or vomiting

General tiredness

These symptoms usually clear up within three to seven days, but a small number of people take weeks to fully recover.

Morrisons recall

Morrisons is recalling its Morrisons Choco Crackles breakfast cereal due to the fact that some packs have been found to contain pieces of plastic.

The FSA states that the presence of plastic makes this product “unsafe to eat”.

The affected batch of Morrisons Choco Crackles is the 375g box with a best before date of November 2021. Morrisons states that no other products are affected by this issue.

Again, customers are advised not to consume the product if they have a recalled item, and instead return it to your nearest store for a full refund. You do not need a receipt.

If you have questions about the recall, you can contact the Morrisons customer service team by calling 0345 611 6111.

Nestlé recall

Nestlé UK and Ireland has announced a precautionary recall of all cans of its SMA Wysoy infant formula due to the fact that some cans have been found to contain pieces of blue plastic which is used to make the scoops.

The FSA explains that the presence of the plastic presents a potential choking hazard to babies.

The pack size being recalled is 800g, and the batches and best before dates of the products are:

024957651Z, 5 September 2022

015757651Z, 5 June 2022

000957651Z, 8 January 2022

928957651Z, 15 October 2021

923357651Z, 20 August 2021

025157651Z, 7 September 2022

025057652Z, 6 September 2022

025057651Z, 6 September 2022

You can find the batch code and best before dates on the bottom of the can. Nestlé states that no other SMA Nutrition products are affected by this recall.

If you’re in possession of one of the recalled cans, you should contact the SMA Careline on 0800 0818 180 from the UK, or 1800 931 832 from Ireland, where a full refund will be arranged.