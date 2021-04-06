Actor Paul Ritter has died of a brain tumour at the age of just 54, his agent has confirmed.

Ritter was probably most famous for his role as Martin in the Channel 4 hit, Friday Night Dinner, alongside Inbetweeners star Simon Bird, Tamsin Greig and Tom Rosenthal.

The 54-year-old also starred in a number of blockbuster movies including Quantum of Solace, Son of Rambow and Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.

He also starred in a number of popular dramas including Chernobyl. The Hollow Crown and The Last Kingdom.

Ritter was also a talented stage actor, nominated for an Olivier award in 2006 for his performance in Coram Boy.

He was nominated for a Tony award three years later for his portrayal in the the Norman Conquests.

His agent confirmed the news on Monday and said the actor died at home with his family by his side.

His agent said: “It is with great sadness we can confirm that Paul Ritter passed away last night.”

“He died peacefully at home with his wife Polly and sons Frank and Noah by his side. He was 54 and had been suffering from a brain tumour.

“Paul was an exceptionally talented actor playing an enormous variety of roles on stage and screen with extraordinary skill. He was fiercely intelligent, kind and very funny. We will miss him greatly.”