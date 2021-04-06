Haverfordwest Soroptimists have announced the winners of their Design-A-Card contest.
The competition was split into three categories; under fives, five to eights and nine to 11s.
The winner of the elder category Isebella Tawn was from near by Cleddau Reach School, Llangwm.
S.I Haverfordwest said: "Members were extremely pleased with the very successful response to their recent Design-a-Card competition for children aged 11 years and under.
"The judging committee agreed that they would have been delighted to have received any of the cards.
"Thanks to everyone who entered, and of course to the grown ups involved in delivering the entries."
Winners:
Under five years – Sophie Allen who made a birthday card for her grandad who loves his garden; Ages five-eight – Sofia Berry who made a birthday card for a shielding neighbour; Aged nine-11 – Isabella Tawn who made a Mothers' Day card.
Each of the winners received a craft set.