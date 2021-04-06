The Port of Milford Haven has confirmed its compliance with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency’s Port Marine Safety Code (PMSC).

The confirmation comes following an audit by leading maritime consultants ABPmer.

The PMSC is a national standard that applies to all harbour authorities. The code and its accompanying guidance provide an essential toolbox to ensure the control of risk and the maintenance of safety in ports and in the marine environment.

The Port of Milford Haven’s harbourmaster and marine director Mike Ryan is proud of the port’s continued compliance with the code.

Mr Ryan said: “This is further endorsement and confirmation of everyone’s commitment here at the Port of Milford Haven to providing a safe operation for all port users.”

Monty Smedley, ABPmer’s lead PMSC auditor, who conducted the audit, said: “I am very pleased to confirm to the Port of Milford Haven’s board that their harbour operations demonstrated compliance with the requirements of the code, with many examples that we considered to be industry best practice.”

The MCA’s ports and VTS Policy manager, James Hannon, who leads PMSC compliance for the UK government said: “The code is recognised across the industry and has been developed in partnership by the UK government and industry over the last two decades. The resources set out how ports can assess risks, design safety management systems, and also install governance processes to ensure that a designated person is able to evaluate controls and report directly to port duty holders and boards.”

The Port of Milford Haven’s board formally declares its compliance with the Port Marine Safety Code to the MCA every three years.