Milford Haven's Megan's Starr Foundation was busy donating Easter eggs across the community over the Bank Holiday weekend.

More than 350 eggs were collected and then donated throughout Pembrokeshire to young people currently receiving help from the foundation.

Furthermore, those who received help during the past year also received eggs.

Residential elderly care homes, children's homes, the children's ward at Glangwili Hospital, as well as the creche and vaccination centre at Withybush Hospital were just some of the places receiving the donated eggs.

Megan's Starr Foundation said: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank every single person and business that donated eggs, as well as the amazing volunteers who gave up their time to help to deliver them.

"We wanted to show people that even the smallest act of kindness can help to brighten someone's day when they may need it most.

"It was a huge task to both collect and distribute the eggs, with some of our committee members and volunteers travelling all over the county in order to help spread the kindness.

"When Megan took her own life in 2017, our world was completely obliterated. But the love, support, strength and kindness shown by the entire community, helped us get through.

"Megan was a beautiful and incredibly kind girl, and we want to continue her legacy of kindness in all that we do."

One resident from a residential home, who received a donated egg commented: "The last 12 months have been a difficult time for many people in this town and elsewhere coping with the Covid pandemic, which has resulted in much loneliness and mental health problems amongst members of the community. Once again many thanks for your kind gift which is much appreciated."

Megan's Starr Foundation focuses on mental health, which has exacerbated due to the pandemic, with more young and old people struggling.

To contact the foundation, you can call on 07388 039089 or visit their website: http://www.megansstarr.com/