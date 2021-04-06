A mum has been left heartbroken after the grave of her baby son at Thornton Cemetery was vandalised.
Coral Barker, of Milford Haven's baby son died at just two days old after a premature birth caused by a bleed on the brain.
Coral was just 18 at the time and didn't have the money for a headstone and is still in the process of saving for one.
Ms Barker said: "It was a small stone we bought when he died.
"All the pieces on his grave mean the absolute world to us.
"I'm just heartbroken someone could do this to a grave, let alone a baby's."
The Milford Haven community has come together, offering support for Coral and her close ones.
"Absolutely awful," "disgusting," and "shame on them," were just some of the reactions to the vandalism.
If anybody has any information on the vandalism, please contact Dyfed-Powys Police via telephone on 101 or via email at 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk.