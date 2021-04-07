Milford Haven Museum has being undergoing external renovations.

The museum, which is still closed to the public, looks forward to welcoming visitors as soon as restrictions are eased.

The time while closed has not been wasted however, as it is not only externally renovating the building, but the inside will look quite different when people are allowed to return to visit.

The re-rendering and the new coat of paint on the exterior of the museum is clear to see, but a new exhibition in the revamped museum should interest visitors.

A spokesperson said: "As with many attractions and businesses, the last year has been very hard for the museum.

"We are still awaiting official announcement from the Welsh Government as to when we can open this year.

"Inside, the work has been going slowly but a revamped museum with new exhibitions and a new clean bright look will welcome visitors when we can open."

The museum is also looking for more volunteers to help man its exhibitions. If you are interested, contact them at milfordmuseum@gmail.com