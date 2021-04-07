Bluestone National Park Resort is on the hunt for a team member to spearhead the management of its new Bluestone Academy.
Establishing a centre of excellence for the hospitality and tourism industry has been a long-held ambition of Bluestone’s CEO William McNamara.
The ultimate vision for the academy is that it will help to transform the perception of the industry to enthuse young people to pursue a career in tourism and hospitality; producing a passionate, highly-skilled and experienced workforce.
Initially, the new role will mentor trainees at Bluestone, establish a new partnership with a third party training provider and foster an apprenticeship programme across the business. The academy will offer high-quality, Bluestone-led course content, delivered alongside paid work experience opportunities in conjunction with Bluestone’s chosen third party training provider.
The academy manager will be responsible for developing and delivering a Bluestone-branded work-based learning curriculum to inspire and engage the workforce of the future, while ensuring a world class learner experience.
The idea candidate would be someone with successful experience within an educational setting alongside key educational partners, as well as past experience of working within a hospitality environment.
"The individual will be joining at a really interesting time for the business with the launch of the Bluestone Academy. This is an important step for hospitality training in the county," said Stuart Jaynes, director of people services, who is leading the recruitment.
To apply, visit bluestonewales.com/careers
