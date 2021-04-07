Derek Brockway is in north Pembrokeshire for an episode of the new series of Weatherman Walking, exploring the Welsh coast.

Embarking on a 10-mile route from Newport to Fishguard, Derek is joined by archaeologist Dr Erin Lloyd-Jones and Onkar Singh Purewal (The Wedding Guru) as the trio explore all the stretch has to offer.

“The Welsh coastline is spectacular, stretching for nearly 900 miles and there’s a coast path the entire length of it," said Derek.

"Round each bay and each bend is a sight to behold. I’ve walked hundreds of miles around Wales but there are still corners of the Welsh coast I’ve never seen.”

Erin explores a megalithic quarry in the Preseli mountains looking to unearth the origins of Stonehenge’s famous bluestones.

“In this episode, two of my favourite things come together", she said, "Wales and stone circles. And not just any stone circle - arguably, the most famous stone circle in the world, Stonehenge."

Meanhwile, Derek’s journey starts in Newport’s harbour where discovers the area’s smuggling past before making his way through Cwm yr Eglwys to a nearby beach for a spot of kayaking. He takes in the panoramic views of the harbour from Fishguard Fort before finishing in the quay.

Elswhere, Onkar visits the Cilwendeg Shell House, a 100-year-old ornamental pavilion decorated with shells from the nearby shoreline.

Also in featured in the series is a seven-mile walk from in south Pembrokeshire from Dale to West Dale that sees Derek meet a local driftwood sculptor and join the Western Beacons Mountain Rescue Team to help with a practice drill.

The eight episode series will air every Friday on BBC One Wales from this Friday (April 9). The Pembrokeshire episode airs on April 16.