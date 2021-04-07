Unpaid carer Elle Taylor, from Ammanford, became the first Briton in the UK to receive the Moderna vaccine when she was given the jab at the West Wales General Hospital in Carmarthen.

The 24-year-old who is an unpaid carer for her 82-year-old grandmother, received the vaccine this morning.

Elle Taylor, who works at a further education college in Llanelli, received the Moderna jab from staff nurse Laura French at West Wales General Hospital’s outpatients department.

Speaking after receiving the vaccine, she said: “I’m very excited and very happy.

“I’m an unpaid carer for my grandmother so it is very important to me that I get it, so I can care for her properly and safely.

“My grandmother has had her first dose and she is going for her second dose on Saturday.”

Miss Taylor said she only found out on Tuesday evening that she was to be the first Briton to receive the Moderna jab in the UK.

“It was great, the nurses were lovely and it didn’t hurt,” she said.

Moderna's vaccine is the third to be approved for use in the UK, and is being rolled out alongside jabs from Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford University-AstraZeneca.

Miss Taylor said she was aware of concerns about patients receiving the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine developing blood clots.

“I had heard but it doesn’t concern me too much, and I guess if it happens, it happens and I am in the right care if I need it, and I feel happy that I’ve tried the new one.”

Asked how she felt to be a trailblazer for millions of other people, the Elle said: “I feel thrilled and really happy and honoured, and I just hope it goes well for everybody.”