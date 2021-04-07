People living in Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire or Ceredigion are being urged to get in touch with Hywel Dda University Health Board if they have not received their first Covid-19 vaccine appointment and fall into one of the four categories listed below.

The Health Board asks that you make contact if you haven't received your first vaccine appointment and:

• are aged 50 or over

• are aged 16 to 64 and have underlying health conditions that put you at increased risk of covid-19 mortality

• work in a care home or in health and social care in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion or Pembrokeshire

• are the primary unpaid carer of an elderly or disabled adult who is at increased risk of covid-19 mortality, or a child with severe neuro-disabilities

You can contact Hywel Dda University Heath Board on 0300 303 8322 or by email at covidenquiries.hdd@wales.nhs.uk.

If this applies to you, make contact by Friday, April 16.

This request is only about first vaccine appointments, and so those awaiting a second appointment should not contact and will be contacted in due course.

The health board’s mass vaccination programme is currently on track to offer everyone in priority groups one to nine a first vaccine dose by Sunday, April 18.

Chief executive Steve Moore said: “When we administered the first vaccine in early December it cannot be understated what a significant moment that was in this pandemic.

“Since then we have seen an overwhelming response from our wonderful communities across the three counties who have turned up in storms, snow, rain and sunshine to receive their vaccine.

“It is thanks to your efforts over what has been a difficult winter for most that admissions to our hospitals are reducing, and thankfully, numbers of deaths from coronavirus being reported continues to stay very low.

“While the vaccine gives us hope for the future, we must still act to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the community and continue to follow the covid-19 guidance of social distancing and face coverings to protect those around you.”

The health board has put in place transport support for anyone who may have difficulty attending their vaccination appointment.

If you have no other means of travel, mention this when you contact them to book your appointment.

For more information about Hywel Dda UHB’s mass vaccination programme, then visit https://hduhb.nhs.wales/healthcare/covid-19-information/covid-19-vaccination-programme/.