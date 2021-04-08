Applications for the Haverfordwest Young Laurel and Citizens Awards are now open.

The council would like to hear from anyone who feels a person or organisation should be considered for either of these awards.

The Young Laurels Award is made to a young person or youth organisation in recognition of their outstanding contribution to the town, either on a specific scheme, or on a general basis.

The award is restricted to children and young people aged 11 – 18 years.

The Award of Merit is made to a person or organisation from Haverfordwest who has given outstanding service to the town and is the highest award the town can bestow.

Recipients of the awards must reside in Haverfordwest or the organisation must be located within the town.

Nominations must be received at Haverfordwest Town Council no later than Tuesday April 13.

For each award, a letter of nomination should be submitted through a member of Haverfordwest Town Council who is required to counter-sign the letter.

Details of the contribution made should be included within the letter of nomination. Contact details of Haverfordwest town councillors are available on the website.

Due to the shortness of time, nominations by email, with the inclusion of an electronic counter-signature, will be accepted. Electronic nominations should be emailed to townclerk@haverfordwesttown.co.uk.

Postal nominations can be sent to the Town Clerk, Haverfordwest Town Council, Old Wool Market, Quay Street, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, SA61 1BG.

The presentation of the awards will be made during the annual meeting on May 20.