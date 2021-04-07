Three dog owners from Clarbeston, Cosheston and Monkton have reported their dogs as stolen to the police.
The police said a dog was taken in the midst of a burglary in Clarbeston but was recovered from another address, and there is now a dispute over its ownership.
Another report documented four dogs running away from a property in the Cosheston area. Three of the dogs have been retrieved since their departure, and the fourth has now been registered as stolen.
Finally the disappearance of a handful of puppies also came to the attention of the police last month. The seller of the puppies handed the animals over to a man claiming to be the brother of the purchaser. Later the purchaser said no one connected to them had come to collect the puppies.
PS Lewis Simpson said: “As a result of increased concerns over dog thefts in recent months, Neighbourhood Policing Teams across the Pembrokeshire Division and force area, have been conducting high-visibility patrols to offer reassurance to dog owners, as well as sharing crime prevention advice.”
All of these reports took place in March, and the police are urging people to report suspicious behaviour to their 101 non-emergency number.