If you are a sport lover then Mal Powell wants you to get behind his classic car run, set to take place this Sunday, April 11.

All of the proceeds will be donated to Withybush hospital.

Mal said: “As an ex player and referee I have first-hand experience of the support that the NHS gives to players and I urge local clubs to get behind our local hospital and donate to the run.

So far we have £3,000 pledged to the run and with your support I hope to make much more.”

Cars will run between various hospitals, and are set to prove a great attraction for onlookers, who are welcomed to donate to the event.

It will begin at 10.30am, at the Fort Road car park close to the South Pembs hospital in Pembroke Dock, and then run through to Haverfordwest and Withybush Hospital. After that they will make their way past Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen, and then return.

Each group participating must plan their own route, and pay per car. Those interested in taking part should call Mal Powell on 01646 682 619.

If you would like to make a donation for this event there are some specific requirements. Mal is asking people to donate the money directly to the bank, sort code 30 16 20, account number 00675687. Funds should also be given with an extra 10 pence, so he can identify the donators. For example if you were to donate £5 you would send over £5.10.