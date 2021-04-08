Staff ran a sponsored pyjama day event at the Wisebuys Pembroke country store last Friday and Saturday April 2-3, raising £419.12 for the Greenacres animal rescue centre.
It was the sales assistants Dana Marsden and Sophie Ryan who came up with the idea to run the event.
"We chose Greenacres as it's a cause really close to all of our hearts. We know they have been really been struggling to raise money at the moment with the current restrictions. It's also a bit of light-hearted fun to bring a bit of cheer during these hard times."
People were welcomed to come in and donate inside the store, a spokesperson for the store said they were amazed at how much money they raised, and thanked their lovely customers for helping them reach this total.
