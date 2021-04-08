Pleading guilty to a charge of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of someone likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress cost 42-year-old Elliott James Kershaw of Wesley Court, Warren Street, Tenby a total of 239 in fines, fees and costs.
The offence took place in Haverfordwest in February. The defendant’s guilty please was taken into account by Haverfordwest magistrates while sentencing, as was the fact that he apologised to all concerned.