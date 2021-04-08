The people of Pembrokeshire have come together for the 'Pembrokeshire 2 Syria' campaign, sending toys to Syrian children.

Imam Hussain from Hamad Bin Khalifa Islamic Centre in Milford Haven partnered with the One Nation charity to fulfil the aims of the movement.

Imam Hussain said one purpose of the cause was to 'develop a sense of compassion, generosity and goodwill within us.'

He also explained it would help the students in the Islamic school: "It is a practical learning experience wherein each child, using their heart and mind, develops a feeling for those less fortunate than ourselves."

The response and amount of toys was 'overwhelming,' according to the Imam, whose car was overfilled with the boxes and bags of toys.

The toys were taken from Pembrokeshire to the nearest One Nation office in Birmingham. Then the toys will be organised and checked before being loaded onto the container truck from Leicester.

Soon, they will be taken by road all the way to Turkey, where the Syrian team working with the charity will cross the border to collect the toys in time for Eid.

Eid is an Islamic festival that takes place twice annually. The first one of 2021 will be taking place between Wednesday, May 12 and Thursday, May 13.

Imam Hussain started spreading the word about the campaign through social media, and soon neighbours and local councillors got involved and donated.

"It's very easy and simple for us to donate funds to a trusted charity online," said Imam Hussain, "However the act of physically sacrificing some time and using our mind and heart to purchase toys for children less fortunate than ourselves is quite amazing and heart-warming, especially during these unprecedented times when we all have our own struggles.

"The people of Pembrokeshire have been so kind, and they've donated to those less fortunate, which is amazing and they should be commended."