Running throughout May - the wellbeing event set up by the Hywel Dda Health Board charity - aims to help people embrace the longer days of summer.
It will involve participating in activities such as star-gazing, spotting wild flowers and enjoying a brew with a view - taking a flask on a walk - and making time to be mindful.
Fundraising manager Tara Nickerson said: “We know that everyone has had different experiences through the last 12 months, from facing illness, to losing loved ones, changing circumstances at work, home-schooling and the limitations on all our lives. We wanted to give everyone an opportunity to reflect and be mindful this May. We are blessed with beautiful landscapes on our doorstep and we’ve created a month-long wall planner to encourage everyone to get outside and embrace the natural wonders all around us.”
The Helath Board has said that everyone who joins will receive a pack of rainbow wildflower seeds as a thank-you and a reminder of their month of wellbeing. A further £1 donation for every day of the event is encouraged by the charity, which says that the money raised will support services and activities above and beyond what the NHS provides.
Those involved are urged to adapt the activities to their own abilities and interests, and to share photos journaling their experiences on social media using #HywelDaLoveTheOutdoors and #HywelDDaCarurAwyrAgored.
Registration for Love the Outdoors is via eventbrite.co.uk/e/146734901039 and supporters can donate at justgiving.com/campaign/LovetheOutdoors