A Pembrokeshire licensed premises has been issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice of £1,000 for breaching coronavirus regulations.
Following reports of eating and drinking indoors on March 20, which is currently prohibited under the regulations, an investigation was undertaken by Pembrokeshire County Council following a visit by Dyfed-Powys Police at Tenby Sailing Club.
The offence was contrary to the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No.5) (Wales) Regulations 2020.
The fixed penalty notice was issued on March 31 by Pembrokeshire County Council.
Since the start of the last lockdown in December the Public Protection Team and Covid Enforcement Officers at Pembrokeshire County Council have undertaken more than 1,100 proactive checks to ensure compliance with the regulations and dealt with almost 500 queries for advice.
A Pembrokeshire County Council spokesman, said: “We’d like to thank the vast majority of Pembrokeshire businesses who are following the regulations and playing their part in helping to prevent the spread of coronavirus across the county.
“We understand that this is a very challenging time for hospitality and our preference is always to engage and educate rather than enforce.”