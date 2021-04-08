Please note you commit a criminal offence if you post any comments that give details that could prejudice a fair trial.
AN INQUEST into the death of a murdered Pembroke Dock woman was opened and adjourned this morning.
Acting Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire coroner Paul Bennett heard that the body of 68-year-old Judith Rhead was discovered at her home at 9 Market Street on February 20 this year.
Coroner’s officer Lisa Jenkins told the virtual hearing – attended by Mrs Rhead’s sister – that Dyfed-Powys Police officers had gone to the property while acting on information received.
“A man has been charged with murder and the Dyfed-Powys Police criminal investigation is ongoing,” she told the hearing.
Adjourning the inquest until September 23, Mr Bennett said he was suspending proceedings pending the outcome of the murder inquiry, adding that the hearing would be further delayed had the investigation not been concluded by that date.
“I would like to convey my sincere condolences to Mrs Rhead’s sister and the rest of her family on their tragic loss,” he said.