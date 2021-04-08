ACROSS the three counties of Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire 194,057 people have now received their first dose of the vaccine, and 47,087 people are fully vaccinated having received both doses.

The Hywel Dda University Health Board's vaccine bulletin issued yesterday, Wednesday, April 8, revealed that there have been 90,735 first doses and 20,261 second doses administered in Carmarthenshire, 63,225 first doses and 15,230 second doses in Pembrokeshire and 34,781 first doses and 9,455 second doses in Ceredigion.

Hywel Dda Health Board officials say they will have offered a first dose of the vaccine to all those in priority groups 5-9 by Sunday, April 18.

To ensure no one is left behind, this week the health board has launched an appeal asking people in groups 1 to 9 who have not been contacted to get in touch to arrange their first vaccine dose.

If one or more of the following applies to you and you have not received your first vaccine appointment, please contact the health board on 0300 303 8322 or by email Covidenquiries.hdd@wales.nhs.uk by Friday April 16:

• are aged 50 or over

• are aged 16 to 64 and have underlying health conditions that put you at increased risk of Covid-19 mortality

• work in a care home or in health and social care in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion or Pembrokeshire

• are the primary unpaid carer of an elderly or disabled adult who is at increased risk of Covid-19 mortality, or a child with severe neuro-disabilities

This week marks another key milestone in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic with the arrival of the Moderna vaccine.

Elle Taylor, an unpaid carer from Ammanford, became the first person in the UK to receive the vaccine at Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen.

Speaking after receiving the vaccine, the 24-year-old, who works at a further education college, said: “I'm very excited and very happy.

“I'm an unpaid carer for my grandmother so it is very important to me that I get it, so I can care for her properly and safely.

“My grandmother has had her first dose and she is going for her second dose on Saturday.”

Elle Taylor, an unpaid carer from Ammanford, was the first person to receive the Moderna vaccine Picture: PA

Ros Jervis, Director of Public Health for Hywel Dda University Health Board, added: “We’re delighted to be able to use the Moderna vaccine for deployment across west Wales.

“We will be using this new vaccine, alongside Oxford Astra-Zeneca, to continue the vaccine roll out to our communities in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

“We are incredibly lucky to have a third vaccine in Wales, with a long shelf life and the ability to be easily transported, to help deliver the vaccination programme to small clinics across our rural communities.”