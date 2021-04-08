THERE have been four new cases of coronavirus recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area – none in Ceredigion – according to today’s figures (Thursday, April 8).

Public Health Wales data shows one new case in Carmarthenshire, three in Pembrokeshire and zero in Ceredigion.

The total number of cases across the three counties is now 15,905 – 10,711 in Carmarthenshire, 3,435 in Pembrokeshire and 1,759 in Ceredigion.

Across Wales, 82 new cases have been confirmed and six new suspected Covid-19 deaths have been reported.

Public Health Wales figures show that there have now been 210,105 cases of coronavirus recorded in Wales since the start of the pandemic.

Dr Eleri Davies, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “Yesterday the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) provided an update on the Oxford AstraZenca vaccine following reports of an extremely rare and specific type of blood clot following vaccination.

“The AstraZeneca vaccine remains safe and effective and has already saved thousands of lives. Those who have received a first dose of the vaccine, should continue to receive a second dose.

“The risk benefit remains strongly in favour of vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine for those aged 30 and over, and those aged under 30 who have underlying health conditions which puts them at higher risk of severe outcomes from Covid-19 infection. However, adults aged 18-29 years old who do not have underlying health conditions will now be offered an alternative vaccine.

“The Moderna vaccine is now being rolled out across Wales. It is the third coronavirus vaccine approved by the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and patients in Carmarthenshire were the first in the UK to receive it yesterday.

“We urge anyone over 50 who has not yet received an invite for their vaccination to contact their local health board. Details of which can be found here: https://gov.wales/get-your-covid-19-vaccination-if-you-think-you-have-been-missed

She added: “The Welsh Government has announced a series of measures over the coming months which will take Wales into Alert Level 3 by 17 May, subject to public health conditions remaining favourable.

“On 12 April, all children will return to face to face education, all post-16 learners will return to further education, and training centres and university campuses will be able to open for blended face to face learning for all students.

“On the same day, all remaining shops can reopen, and all close contact services including mobile services can resume.

“In addition, travel restrictions on travelling into and out of Wales will be lifted. However, restrictions on travel to countries outside the Common Travel Area without a reasonable excuse, remain in place.

“Also on 12 April, viewings at wedding venues can resume by appointment, and outdoor canvassing for elections can begin.

“This slight easing of Covid lockdown rules is encouraging, however while the number of cases is declining overall, we remind the general public that that Coronavirus has not gone away, and that there is still a large number of people who have not been vaccinated. It is therefore vital that we all maintain constant vigilance, by keeping 2m apart from people that you don’t live with, practising hand hygiene, and wearing a mask in indoor environments.

“Welsh Government restrictions state that you should not go into any other household or mix indoors with other people who you don’t live with.”