An inquest into the deaths of David and Christina Arnold, who were found dead in their Clynderwen home in February, was opened and adjourned at the Pembrokeshire Coroner's Court today (April 8).
A narrative report presented to the court said that on the evening of February 16, 2021, Dyfed-Powys Police were contacted to undertake a welfare check on the occupants of a Morvil Cottage, Clynderwen.
Upon entering the property one deceased male and one deceased female were discovered.
These were later identified as David Arnold, born May 5, 1939 and Christina Arnold born June 6,1949. They were the occupants at the address.
A full police investigation was launched and is ongoing.