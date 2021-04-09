Travelodge have supported the Rotary Club of Milford Haven in their campaign to donate laptops to help primary school children with their studies during the covid-19 pandemic.

The Rotarians of Milford Haven have received 50 laptops from the hotel chain, making them the biggest donators to the pledge.

Travelodge's IT team, who are based at their head office in Oxfordshire, refurbished and updated the 50 laptops to a Windows10 spec.

The laptops were then dispatched quickly to the children in the Milford Haven area whilst they were being home schooled.

With the 50 laptops Travelodge donated, the Rotary Club of Milford Haven have now donated a total of 104 laptops to local primary school children.

Paul Woolman, secretary of the Rotary Club of Milford Haven, said: “We started our laptops for kids appeal on January 14, 2021 with a posting on our Facebook page, followed by appeal placements on local radio and in the local newspaper.

"We were predicting a significant shortfall by early February, so we were delighted when a phone call to Travelodge resulted in the company being able to supply us with a significant amount of laptops. We are most grateful for the attentive and prompt support from Travelodge and for the company’s generosity.”

Travelodge spokeswoman Shakila Ahmed said: "We are delighted that we were in a position to support the Rotary Club of Milford Haven Trust Fund. Our donation of 50 laptops will certainly help the local children with their studies over the coming years and support their long term education goals.

"The Rotary Club of Milford Haven is an inspiration and a testament to how a local community can work together to make a real difference and facilitate future growth.”