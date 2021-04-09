Campaigners are protesting against Network Rail’s tree-felling project on the railway line near Crinow.

Protesters put up banners that said ‘shame on you Network Rail’, ‘stop killing trees’, and ‘where’s your Hart, Simon’ angry that the trees are being chopped down, near Narberth.

Network Rail say the work is being done to after carrying out extensive ‘preliminary ecological appraisals’ and that no wildlife, including nesting birds and bats, will be adversely affected.

Lucie Yanacopoulo said: “The community is distraught and outraged by the undiscriminated destruction of trees by Network Rail alongside the railway in the Crinow area.

“We do not understand why all trees have been cut and why the trees are not just reduced. There is no sign of a replanting scheme in place.”

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “We are removing hazardous trees in order to maintain a safe railway for passengers, our staff and people living nearby.

“Although some trees can be carefully managed by reducing their height or select branches, in some cases removing the tree completely is the only safe option.

“We know how important it is to preserve wildlife corridors and protect biodiversity along the railway and our teams are working closely with environmental specialists to ensure we do just that.”

MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire Simon Hart said: “They (Network Rail) have informed us that the trees are being removed with the necessary legal consents for safety reasons. We have passed this on to the constituents in question.”